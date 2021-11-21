BUTTE — The Montana Western Bulldogs ran into a buzz saw Sunday in the form of undefeated Lindsey Wilson.
The Blue Raiders ended the Bulldogs' season with a 48-21 victory in the first round of the NAIA playoffs at Parnell Family Stadium in Columbia Kentucky.
It was the Bulldogs' first eight-win season since 1995, and they were the only Frontier Conference team to receive a bid to the postseason.
Western opened the scoring with a 34-yard field goal, but immediately gave way to 20 unanswered points from Lindsey Wilson.
The Blue Raiders onslaught of points was highlighted by a 52-yard pitch and catch from Cameron Dukes to Noel Patterson for a TD. Patterson had a team-high 98 yards receiving.
Bulldogs QB Jon Jund used his legs for Western's first TD. He scampered in from 7 yards out in the second quarter to make it 20-9.
Lindsey Wilson responded with 14 more unanswered points, which included an 18-yard TD pass from Dukes to Jaleel Warren.
Dukes finished with 243 yards passing.
Nate Simkins caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jund to make it 34-15 late in the third quarter, but the Blue Raiders answered right back with a Jaylen Boyd rushing TD.
Boyd gashed the Bulldogs for 143 yards.
After a 3-yard TD run by Dukes, Nate Simkins caught his second TD pass for the day to make it 48-21.
Jund finished with 130 passing yards. Reese Neville was held to 35 rushing yards and Jamison Hermanson led the Bulldogs with 101 receiving yards. Simkins was held to 16 receiving yards.
Lindsey Wilson outgained Western 296-89 on the ground, 243-130 through the air and 539-219 overall. The Bulldogs were just 1-for-12 on third down while the Blue Raiders coverted 15 of the 24 third downs.
