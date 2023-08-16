DILLON — University leaders and players and coaches alike hope Montana Western football’s centennial is celebrated with a new sports and activities complex, one that’s scheduled to be completed before the Bulldogs open their 2024 season.

“A decided leap forward in the athletic line”, that’s how The Chinook, Montana State Normal College’s yearbook, described the 1924 addition of football into the “regular athletic program”, adding that “the entire student body was loyal in their support of the team whether it was winning or losing.”

Western made a similar leap forward Wednesday with the groundbreaking of its first on-campus football facility, made possible by over $3.6 million in fundraising and the donation of 14 acres of land by John and Phyllis Erb.

“It’s just a historic day for us and it’s a game-changer for us,” Western athletic director Michael Feuling said. “[It’s] ready to put us at that next level in providing that championship experience for our student-athletes…

“[We’re] getting more kids here on campus – getting kids here that can come here and get their education [and this] gives them one more tool to come here and be successful.”

Roxanne Engellant, the executive director of the University of Montana Western Foundation, called Wednesday a “great day to be a Montana Western Bulldog.”

She confirmed the deed to the land transferred from the Erbs to the university on Tuesday, but added an additional $1 million is being sought by next spring in order to complete the estimated $4.5 million project.

There are two phases to the project, with the first being a “game-ready complex.”

Michael Brown, Western’s Director of Facility Services, said that includes an artificial turf field, bleachers, a press box, scoreboard and sufficient parking.

That, he said, are the minimums to be game-day ready.

Phase two would include public restrooms, locker rooms, a concession stand, and the ability to pave a planned 345-space parking lot.

With the rising costs of construction, Brown said, the additional $1 million is needed just to complete phase one, something Brown said wasn’t the case three years ago.

Feuling said those funds are needed to create a “full championship experience” for Western’s student-athletes.

Turf for the game field and planned practice field will be sourced from FieldTurf, a leader in the industry, and the bleachers will provide seating for up to 1,500 fans (1,200 on the home side, 300 on the visitors side).

Of course, the artificial surface provides flexibility in the types of events that can be held.

High school football games, community flag football games, concerts, and other university and community events would all be possible with a synthetic surface, allowing the facility to become a hub of activity for the community.

The ground now officially “broken”, Western hopes to begin construction soon after Labor Day (Sept. 4) with leveling work and the installation of underground utilities first priorities.

Western, or M.S.N.C as it was known in 1924, went 2-2 in its first football season.

“All the games were marked by fast clean playing, and none of them were lacking in fury and fighting spirit backed by a grim determination on the part of both team[s] to win,” The Chinook wrote in 1925.

That same fury and spirit persists in Bulldog teams today, most recently resulting in four straight winning campaigns, including a 7-4 (6-4 Frontier Conference) record in 2022.

“It’s great,” current Bulldog quarterback Michael Palandri said. “I think everyone in this community has come together, just to help the Western Bulldogs out. [We’ve] been playing at Vigilante [Stadium] for a long time…

“I think we’re all gonna come together and have great, great seasons on that field.”