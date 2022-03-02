DILLON — The University of Montana Western Foundation announced Wednesday that more than $2.2 million in funding has been secured, roughly half of the goal for a new Sports & Activities Complex on campus.
“We are so excited to share this update with the community and grateful for the generosity of the Erb family that provided the momentum to get the project started,” said Roxanne Engellant, Montana Western Foundation director.
Once the full amount has been raised, which is estimated at $4-5 million, construction is planned for a parcel of land pledged in 2019 by John and Phyllis Erb near the Bulldog Athletics and Recreation Center. The complex is funded through private support and part of a larger fundraising effort to support scholarships and academic initiatives.
“We are excited to announce our progress, and to be a step closer to making our goals a reality. This complex will positively impact the student-life experience for all current and future Bulldogs at Montana Western,” said Michael Feuling, UMW's director of athletics.
Since the 1980s, UMW and the Dillon Beavers have shared Vigilante Field. Because the field requires several upgrades and has limited space for expansion, the new complex would allow for athletics and other events on campus.
Montana Western is the only university in the state with an athletics program that does not have an on-campus complex.
“This is an exciting project for the University of Montana Western and one that I believe will be transformative for the student experience. It is my hope that this new complex will not only be a great asset for the university but also for the community,” UMW Chancellor Michael Reid said. “We are excited to move forward with this initiative and anxious to start construction once the funds are fully raised. We also want to extend a continued invitation to the high school, or other organizations, to partner with us on this project as well.”
In addition to community partnerships, the Associated Students of the University of Montana Western (ASUMW) has announced its commitment to support the project financially, pending approval from the Board of Regents during its May 2022 meeting.
“The students at Montana Western want to help contribute to this project in order to support an increase in on-campus activities, create more opportunities for the community to connect with the campus, and to build a legacy for future students,” said Jacob Kunze, ASUMW president.
The university will now move into the public phase of the Sports & Activities Complex fundraising campaign.
For more information on supporting the Sports & Activities Complex project, contact the University of Montana Western Foundation at 406-683-7305 or visit tinyurl.com/SupportUMW.
