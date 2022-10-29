DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights.
The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
After Western (5-4) held the Lights to a three-and-out opening drive, Reese Neville broke away for a 71-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs’ opening drive to take the lead. John Mears’ extra point with 10:03 made the score 7-0.
The Bulldogs doubled their lead with ten seconds left in the first quarter when Jund hit Isaiah Thomas in the end zone with a three-yard pass. Mears’ kick made the score 14-0.
Western posted four scores in the second quarter. Neville’s one-yard plunge, Jund’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Thomas, Jund’s two-yard scamper, and Colten McPhee’s 68-yard breakaway run put 28 points in the score column for the Bulldogs, as they led at halftime, 42-0.
Jund’s ten-yard touchdown run with 7:02 in the third quarter increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 49 points.
Jaden Amasiu’s intercepted Kaymen Cureton and returned the ball for a 17-yard touchdown with 5:59 to go in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, McPhee’s one-yard touchdown run and Mears’ 37-yard field goal wrapped up the scoring in the game.
Jund was 11-of-19 passing for 201 yards and a pair of passing scores to go with 49 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.
Michael Palandri was 7-of-8 for 102 passing yards in relief of Jund in the second half.
Neville had 13 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. McPhee carried the ball 12 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ balanced receiving corps had nine different players with receptions. Thomas had four catches for 57 yards and two scores. Trey Mounts caught two passes for 62 yards, Elijah Benedick had two grabs for 52 yards, and Neville caught three passes for 44 yards.
Northern (0-8) had two sacks and four tackles for loss on the afternoon.
Dylan Wampler and Dustin Long each had nine tackles for Northern. Brady Smelser had eight tackles, and Johkyreian Shea and Lucas Thacker each picked up seven stops.
Cureton was 6-of-18 passing for 50 yards and tossed two interceptions for the Lights.
Andrew Rassmussen had 31 yards receiving, which was the Lights’ biggest gain of the day.
The Bulldogs’ defense had 23 different players register tackles, led by Hirkley Latu, James Ochs, and Tanner Harrell, each with five stops. Gus Hanson also added a 23-yard interception return.
Western will head to Butte for a rematch with Montana Tech on Saturday at Bob Green Field. The Bulldogs fell to the Orediggers in Dillon on Sept. 24, 33-24.
Northern will host Rocky Mountain College, who dropped a decision to the Orediggers in Billings on Saturday, 20-17.
