DILLON – After a week off for the Frontier conference, the Montana Western Bulldogs (3-4, 2-4 Frontier) play host to the College of Idaho Coyotes (6-0, 6-0 Frontier) on Saturday.
The Bulldogs look to get back on track after losing three games in a row, while the Yotes hope to continue their winning ways.
In C of I’s last game, they beat Montana Tech 27-24 to extend their winning streak. The Yotes trailed 14-0 at halftime but answered to tie it up in the third quarter. After falling behind again, this time with less than two minutes remaining, C of I marched down the field to take the lead with 17 seconds to spare.
Western and C of I last met in 2021 as the Yotes claimed victory 48-42 in double overtime. In a game that was back-and-forth throughout, the Bulldogs found themselves down by seven with a little over two minutes remaining.
Western quarterback Jon Jund led a scoring drive to force overtime, and then the Bulldogs took the lead with Reese Neville’s second rushing touchdown of the game. The Yotes answered though, scoring the next two touchdowns to clinch the victory.
It will be an uphill battle for Western against a stout Yotes defense, who hold their opponents to 14.8 points per game.
The balance between Jund and running back Reese Neville has been the focal point of Western’s rushing attack. The two have combined for nearly 120 yards a game and 11 touchdowns rushing.
Western’s receiving core has also been very balanced, with three players averaging over 48 receiving yards per game. Freshman Dylan Shipley has led the group with 53.7 yards per game and seven touchdowns on the season.
The Bulldogs’ offense will go up against a defense that allows 263.5 yards per game.
C of I have multiple defensive players who have stood out in their first six games. Senior linebacker Dylan Martinez leads the team in tackles and has 3.5 tackles for loss. Defensive back Dorian Hardin has also made quite the impact, with 30 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
Western’s defense will go against a C of I offense that averages 419.2 yards per game, fourteenth in the NAIA.
The run game has been the formula to the Yotes’ offensive success, with 217 rushing yards per game led by their prolific running back duo. Hunter Gilbert (97.5 yds/game) and Allamar Alexander (86.3 yds/game) have been dynamic all season, combining for eleven touchdowns.
Western will also need to keep tabs on wide receiver Brock Richardson. The sophomore averages 97.5 yards per game and has three touchdowns in four games. Bulldogs defensive back Braden Swank has 12 pass breakups this season.
Defensively, the Bulldogs will lean on their top performers to slow down the efficient Yotes offense.
Along with Swank in the backend, there will be a lot of pressure on keeping the rushing game contained.
Linebacker Kameron Rauser leads the team in tackles. Defensive lineman Reese Artz has 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss this season.
There is plenty for Western to deal with when facing the undefeated Yotes. Offensively, the Bulldogs need to stick with their balanced attack to keep the Yotes’ defense on their toes. Jund’s performance as both a passer and a rusher will be crucial for Western’s chances at a victory.
Both sides of the ball need to stay sharp, as the Bulldogs’ defense looks to contain a dynamic Yotes offensive attack.
