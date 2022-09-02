BUTTE — The Montana Western Bulldogs host the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon at Vigilante Field in Dillon.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs fell in a close game at Carroll College 16-10 in Helena, as two fourth-quarter field goals by Fighting Saints’ kicker Stephen Powell helped lift Carroll to the win.
Western got 127 yards passing (14-of-30, TD, 2 INT) and 91 yards rushing from quarterback Jon Jund. The Bulldogs’ signal-caller was sacked six times in the game.
Trey Mounts caught five passes for 48 yards for the Bulldogs. Reese Neville added 30 yards rushing.
Defensively, the Bulldogs held Carroll’s prolific offense in check as they allowed 195 total yards. The defense collected six tackles for loss, including two sacks. Kameron Rauser led the Western’s defense with seven tackles.
Garrett Kocab had nine tackles and Garrett Warden added six stops.
Jack Prka was 15-of-26 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown, which was a 43-yard pass to Tony Collins in the first quarter. Collins finished 81 receiving yards.
Matthew Burgess was held to 39 yards on 11 carries.
The Montaineers are looking to bounce back following a 38-3 home-opening loss to Montana Tech at Community Field in La Grande, Oregon.
Eastern was limited to 191 yards of total offense against the stout Orediggers’ defense.
The lone Eastern points of the contest were on a 30-yard field by Ethan Cutler with 26 seconds to play in the third quarter to end a 50-yard drive.
Luke Ross, Andrew James and Carson Bohning were a combined 9-of-22 passing for 108 yards and tossed three interceptions.
James led the Mountaineers in rushing with 45 yards, and Anthony Peterson added 36 yards.
The last time the Bulldogs and Mountaineers met, Eastern Oregon was ranked No. 18 and nipped the Bulldogs, 35-28.
Jon Jund’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Trey Mounts with 1:31 to play brought the Bulldogs to within a touchdown.
After holding the Mountaineers to a three-and-out offensive possession, Western was pinned at their own 10-yard line with 1:05 to play. On a fourth down and one play at the Eastern Oregon 45, Jund was sacked by Solo Taylor to end the game.
Montana Western outgained Eastern Oregon, 295-283.
Jund was 26-of-40 passing for 295 yards, tossed one touchdown and one interception.
Jamison Hermanson caught nine passes for 130 yards. Reese Neville added 79 yards on the ground.
