DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers.
"I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our goal with the '22 class was to find impact players that can compete with our returners to take this program to the next level. We are ready for them to arrive on campus so we can get to work."
Brenton Woods | Guard | Compton, California/Dominguez High School/Central Arizona College
Woods joins the Bulldogs as a transfer from Central Arizona College and a 2019 graduate of Dominguez High School. He is a 6'2" guard that averaged 16.1 points per game last season. Woods was fifth overall in the ACCAC (NJCAA) in free throw percentage (84.6%), sixth in three-point percentage (40.2%), and tenth in three pointers (68-169). He also ranked fifth in the conference in total assists (149). Woods is the son of Brenton Woods and Conya Lofton.
"Brenton is an incredible point guard that has the ability to play at any level of college basketball," Larsen commented. "He has a unique ability to get all players around him involved and still score the ball at a very high level. We feel Brenton will make an immediate impact in our program."
JaVon Lee | Point Guard | Kearns, Utah/Kearns High School
Lee joins the Bulldogs as a 2022 graduate of Kearns High School in Utah. He is a three-year varsity point guard for the Cougars that averaged 11.1 points per game and made 45 three pointers in 21 games his senior season. Lee brings the quickness needed for the guard position and is able to get to the paint to score or create for others. Lee is the son of Arianne Sentence and plans on majoring in business at Montana Western.
"JaVon is one of the most athletic players I have seen in my career as a coach. He is explosive, quick, and shifty. He also has the ability to score with the ball at any moment. Javon has the ability to control the game on both sides of the ball and we are excited to see that happen," Larsen said.
Trent McMaster | Guard | Jefferson City/Jefferson High School
McMaster joins the Bulldogs as a 2022 graduate of Jefferson High School. He was a 6'2" four-year varsity guard for the Panthers. During his senior year, he averaged 11 points, four rebounds and four assists per game. McMaster is the son of Jeff and Mandy McMaster and he plans on majoring in business with a minor in outdoor guiding and fishing.
"Trent had a very good high school career here in Montana and we are happy to have another local guy on our team," Larsen said. "Trent has been one of the hardest workers I have seen in the four years I have been in Montana. He is going to make an impact in this program during his career at Western."
Christian Pitcher | Forward | Walnut Creek, California/Berean Christian High School/Lewis & Clark College (Oregon)/Chabot College
Pitcher is a 2019 graduate of Berean Christian Academy who joins the Bulldogs as a transfer from Chabot College where he averaged nine points and five rebounds per game last season. During the 2019-20 season at Lewis & Clark College, Pitcher averaged 7.3 points per game and had a total of 51 rebounds on the season. At Berean Christian, Pitcher averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds during his high school campaign and earned first team all-league honors three years in a row. Standing at 6'7", Pitcher will bring size and athleticism to the forward position for the Bulldogs. He is the son of Roger Pitcher and Kimberly Gibson and plans to major in business at Montana Western.
"Christian is a player that we followed all season last year and loved his growth. He has unbelievable upside because of his length and athleticism and we are very excited about him," Larsen said.
Deontavius Smith | Point Guard | Montgomery, Alabama/Park Crossing High School
Smith joins the Bulldogs as a 2022 graduate of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama. During his senior year, Smith averaged 15 points, 8.9 assists, and six rebounds per game to help lead his team in winning their first regionals and area championship in school history. His junior year, he averaged 14 points and seven assists per game. Smith made the All-State second team, All-Metro first team, and is the school's all-time assists leader. Deontavius is the son of Ronald Robinson and Diandria Smith and plans to major in business at Montana Western.
"Dee is an outstanding high school player that we feel is going to make the jump to college athletics seamlessly. He is a great point guard that can really pass the ball and score at a very high level," Larsen said.
