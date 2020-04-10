DILLON — The Bulldogs have their latest addition.

Montana Western announced that Carlos Allen from Atlanta, Ga. had signed an NAIA national letter of intent and would be joining head coach Mike Larsen and Western's team.

Transferring from the College of the Sequoias, a community college in Visalia, Calif., Allen graduated from Clark High School in Las Vegas, Nev. in 2019.

After graduating from Clark, Allen, nicknamed "Los," joined the Giants where he started eight games, making 29 appearances, and averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Allen plans on majoring in business while in Dillon.

