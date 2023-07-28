DILLON — Montana Western's men’s basketball team welcomed eight signees in its 2023-24 signing class, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new recruiting class. This group brings us much-needed college experience, along with a talented freshman class that will help build for the future.” head coach Pat Jensen said. “Each of these student-athletes will enhance our program in a multitude of ways. We cannot wait to get them all on campus together and start working!”

Jackson Basye - Bozeman / Bozeman High School

Jackson is a 6’7 forward who joins the Bulldogs from Bozeman, Mont. He was a 2022 graduate from Bozeman High School who averaged 11 points per game, seven rebounds per game, 47% shooting percentage and shot 45% from the three-point line. Basye was named All-State after his team went undefeated in conference play and was AA runner up. Basye is the son of Jason and Brittany Basye and plans to major in business administration while at Montana Western.

"We are so excited to have Jackson Basye on campus next year and begin his college career.” Jensen said. “Jackson is the ultimate team-first guy, and we saw that at Bozeman High and with Select AAU. He can impact the game in many areas and can really stretch the defense with his shooting ability. Jackson has an extremely high character and a great attitude, which makes him a perfect fit with our returners and new additions."

Kevin Bethel - Los Angeles / Westchester Senior High School / Utah State University Eastern

Bethel is a 6’2 guard who joins the Bulldogs as a transfer from Utah State University Eastern. Bethel played two seasons for the Eagles, where he led the team last season in assists with 5.6 per game and an AST/TO ratio with a 3.29. He averaged 9.5 points per game, shot 40.3 percent from the field, and totaled 135 assists in the 2022-23 season. Bethel is a 2019 graduate of Westchester Senior High School in Los Angeles, Calif. where he received first team all-city in 2019, second team All-State in 2019, city championship in 2018, and beach ball championship in 2018. Bethel is the son of Kevin Bethel and Kimberly Dillard.

"Kevin comes to us after playing at Utah State-Eastern under the guidance of an incredible coach, Bill Evans.” Jensen said. “He has been highly recommended, not only as a skilled player but also as an outstanding individual. Kevin excels in transition and will bring valuable experience to our backcourt. Furthermore, his coachability and selfless nature ensures that he will uplift everyone around him and contribute immediately."

Billy Carlson - Billings / Billings West High School

Carlson is a 6’3 forward who joins the Bulldogs from Billings West High School. He was a three-year varsity athlete for the Golden Bears where he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Carlson earned first team All-State and all-conference recognition in basketball as his team finished second in the state basketball tournament. He was on the All State tournament team, was a team captain, and was twice named Eastern AA defensive player of the year. Carlson was also a four-time academic all-state recipient, earned honor roll recognition while also competing in football and track. In football, Carlson was an all-conference honorable mention safety, a team captain in football, and a three-year varsity letter winner in track. Carlson is the son of Bruce and Judy Carlson and plans to major in business administration while at Montana Western.

"Tough, team-first, high motor, winner, and defensive stopper are just some of the adjectives that come to mind for Billy.” Jensen said. “He has a tremendous amount of potential and is determined to continue improving. Billy is not only a great player, but also an outstanding individual, making our team and locker room stronger. His best basketball is yet to come, and we cannot wait to start working with him!"

Colter Charlesworth - Helena / East Helena High School

Charlesworth is a 6’1 guard who joins the Bulldogs from East Helena High School. Charlesworth spent two seasons on varsity for the Vigilantes where he averaged 19 points, 2.3 assists, and 2 steals per game his senior year. He earned second team all-conference honors while also competing in baseball and football in high school. Charlesworth is the son of Woody Charlesworth and Stacey Campbell.

"Colter had a remarkable high school career at a brand-new school in East Helena. As a part of the very first class there, he played a vital role in leading the program to new heights.” Jensen said. “Not only is he a great player, but also an exceptional individual from a wonderful family, making him a perfect fit for our locker room and campus. We are excited that Colter will be joining the Bulldogs next year."

Cael Murgel - Helena / Helena High School

Murgel is a 6’4 forward who joins the Bulldogs from Helena High School. Murgel spent three seasons on varsity for the Bengals where he averaged eight points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and shot 70% from the free throw line. During his senior season, he was second in AA in rebounding and first in AA in blocks. He earned all-conference honorable mention and was twice named to Helena’s IR All-Area team. He earned academic All-State three times while also competing in Track and Golf at Helena HS. Cael is the son of Jason and Chrissy Murgel and plans to major in business administration while at Montana Western.

“If anyone knows what it means to be a Western Bulldog, it is Cael Murgel. As a third-generation athlete here, he brings size, strength, and toughness to our wing/forward position.” Jensen said. “Cael is truly committed to winning and doing everything possible to propel the team and program forward. His ability to defend and rebound at a high level are impressive and he will continue to expand his game and improve offensively.”

Jalyn Stepney - Seattle / Kent-Meridian High School / Shoreline Community College

Stepney is a 6’3 guard who joins the Bulldogs as a transfer from Shoreline Community College. Last season for the Dolphins, Stepney averaged 20.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, while also shooting 47% from the field and 43% from the three-point line. Stepney earned second team all-conference honors as the Dolphins went 19-8 on the season. While at Kent-Meridian, Stepney averaged 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game. He earned league MVP honors, as well as first team all-league honors. Stepney is the son of Tracy and Christy Stepney and plans to continue pursuing his degree in physical education and health K-12 while at Montana Western.

“Jalyn comes to us from Shoreline Community College after a storied career there. He is incredibly efficient offensively and possesses the ability to score in a variety of ways.” Jensen said. “As an excellent three-point shooter, he will stretch defenses and create opportunities for his teammates. Off the court, Jalyn is actively involved with youth basketball AAU and camps in the Kent, Wash. area, showcasing his selfless nature and willingness to give back. These qualities immediately attracted us to him during the recruiting process. We are confident that he will make an immediate impact on the court and within our community next year.”

Quincy Taylor - Sacramento, Calif. / Monterey Trail High School / Eastern Wyoming College / Central Washington University

Taylor is a 6'2 guard who joins the Bulldogs as a transfer from Central Washington University and a former Lancer at Eastern Wyoming College. Last season for the Wildcats, Taylor played in six games, averaging 2.8 points per game. At Eastern Wyoming College, Taylor started in 26 of 31 games during the 21-22 season. He averaged 47.8% from the field, 13.7 points per game, and went 74.4 percent from the free throw line. Taylor is a 2020 graduate of Monterey Trail High School in Sacramento, Calif. where he was named to the honor roll three times, was a Men’s Leadership Academy Student, Phi Cum Laude, National Honor Society student, and graduated with a 4.3 GPA. On the court, Taylor’s high school achievements were earning all-league first team twice, all-city first team, a division three section title, and earned second team all-metro honors. Taylor is the son of Kenny and Allison Taylor and will continue his degree at Montana Western.

“We are thrilled to have Quincy on campus this year; he will undoubtedly elevate our program, university, and community. Quincy is not only an incredible teammate but also brings college experience and leadership.” Jensen said. “With his ability to score at a high level and create opportunities for his teammates, he brings a dynamic presence to the team. Additionally, Quincy hails from an outstanding family and has a proven track record of success in the classroom.”

Kayden Toldson - Idaho Falls, Idaho / Thunder Ridge High School / Eastern Wyoming College

Toldson is a 6’4 forward who joins the Bulldogs as a transfer from Eastern Wyoming College and a former standout for Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Over the last two seasons for the Lancers, Toldson averaged 14 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot 46.3% from the field. In high school, Toldson averaged 20 points per game his senior year and was named first team all-conference. Toldson is the son of Lee Toldson and Heather Vollmer and plans to continue his degree in physical education and health k-12 while at Montana Western.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Kayden to our program. He produced at a high level for Eastern Wyoming during his two seasons there.” Jensen said. “Kayden plays with joy, toughness, and a level of energy that is unmatched by many. With three years of eligibility left, he will undoubtedly become a student-athlete loved by Bulldog fans. His selfless nature, leadership, and energy will significantly strengthen our team, and these qualities are a major reason why we sought to bring him into our program!”