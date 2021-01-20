DILLON — Nearly two months into the season, the Montana Western men's basketball team has been searching for games this week, as their match ups against The University of Providence have been canceled due to COVID issues.
The Bulldogs hold a 3-5 record, 2-5 record in the Frontier Conference, as more games have been canceled or postponed than played this season. With a healthy roster, the Bulldogs hope to play an NAIA or D-1 game before their next scheduled game on Jan. 27 against Montana Tech.
"This year is the first time we've ever had to do anything like this in the history of college basketball," said Bulldogs head coach Michael Larsen. "As far as adding a game in the middle of January, it's never happened and honestly I hope it never happens again after this year."
The COVID issues that canceled the Bulldogs' next two games were not within the Montana Western program. Larsen also said that the team has focused on personal improvement and identity, as they have not known who their next opponent would be all year.
This season will not be counted against NAIA athletes' eligibility, and all of Montana Western's roster will return next season, according to Larsen.
"Finding a way to keep our guys engaged and giving them an opportunity is the most important thing," Larsen said. "We're fortunate to be healthy and be able to test. The most important thing we can do is be ready to play and be prepared for anything."
The Bulldogs are yet to schedule an opponent but have been in talks with possible opponents for games this weekend. The opportunity to play a D-1 school is one the team has looked to jump on, as the year has been seen as a building block for the future.
A tweet sent out by the men's basketball team account Wednesday showed how make-shift scheduling can be for college programs this season.
"Still searching for a game, D1 or NAIA. Just looking for an opportunity to compete! #CovidSucks," the tweet read.
Getting games scheduled is only half of the difficulty, though. Often times once a game has been scheduled mid-season, within a matter of days the game is canceled due to COVID measures of a previous event.
Despite a lack of competition, the Bulldogs have maintained their focus on the future, and have gotten a better idea of who they are as a team. The good health, ample practice time and acceptance of uncertainty has led to a desire of continued improvement.
"It's unique. Our biggest motivator is that we're new and when you're a new team, there's that motivation of how good can you get," Larsen said. "If we can get one percent better each day, then we don't have to worry about all the other stuff and who we play, because in the end its about us and what we do."
The Bulldogs lost 78-61 in their most recent game in Helena against Carroll College. Four players finished in double-figures, with Tanner Haverfield looking especially promising with 14 points.
If the Bulldogs fail to find an opponent for Saturday and/or Sunday, they are set to face Montana Tech at home on January 27 at 6 p.m..
