DILLON — The Montana Western men's rodeo team will have five athletes competing at the College National Finals Rodeo June 11-17 according to an article on the school's website.
The schedules for each cowboy are listed below. The championship round is on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. All performances will be streaming on the ESPN app, June 13-17 at 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time daily according to the article.
Position Draw
Brett Bartholomew, Tie-down roping
Go 1 – Monday, June 12 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 2 – Tuesday, June 13 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 3 – Thursday, June 15 Performance 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Ty Christensen, team roping and tie-down roping.
Team roping
Go 1 – Monday, June 12 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 2 – Tuesday, June 13 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 3 – Thursday, June 15 Performance 7 p.m.
Tie-down roping
Go 1 – Monday, June 12 Slack 7:00 a.m.
Go 2 – Tuesday, June 13 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 3 – Thursday, June 15 Performance 7 p.m.
Carson Klingler, saddle bronc
Go 1 – Sunday, June 11 Matinee 1 p.m.
Go 2 – Tuesday, June 13 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 3 – Wednesday, June 14 Performance 7 p.m.
Gavin Knutson, bull riding
Go 1 – Sunday, June 11 Matinee 1 p.m.
Go 2 – Tuesday, June 13 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 3 – Friday, June 16 Performance 7 p.m.
Jhet Murphy, team roping and steer wrestling
Steer wrestling
Go 1 – Monday, June 12 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 2 – Tuesday, June 13 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 3 – Wednesday, June 14 Performance 7 p.m.
Team roping
Go 1 – Monday, June 12 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 2 – Tuesday, June 13 Slack 7 a.m.
Go 3 – Thursday, June 15 Performance 7 p.m.