BUTTE — Following Bill Wilson's departure from UMW, Dr. Janelle Handlos takes the reins as interim AD, the university announced July 2, as a nationwide search will be conducted during the coming year.

Handlos graduated from Montana Western in 2000. She has already served as interim athletic director during the 2012-13 academic year, and was a member of the UMW Athletic Department staff from 2001-2015, athletic trainer from 2001-2006 and head athletic trainer from 2007-2015.

Since fall 2015, she's been a full-time professor in the Health and Human Performance Department while also serving as department chair.

In 2001 she received her Master of Science in Health & Human Development degree from Montana State University, and in 2014 she received her Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana.

