HAVRE — Running back Reese Neville rushed 22 times for 149 yards and a touchdown Saturday as Montana Western won at Montana State-Northern 35-6 Saturday in Frontier Conference football.
Bulldog quarterback Jon Jund completed 11 of 17 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown as Western improved to 2-1 in conference play.
Receiver Dylan Shirley caught five passes for the Bulldogs for 98 yards and one TD.
The Lights, who generated just 121 yards on offense, fell to 0-3.
Western, which led 21-0 by halftime, finished with 362 yards on offense.
Norther, which plays at Rocky this coming Saturday, passed for just 77 yards and rushed for only 44 (on 34 carries).
Neville got Western off and running with a 30-yard scoring jaunt in the opening quarter. Jund had a 46-yard scoring strike to Shipley in the third quarter to make the spread 28-0.
Teammate DJ Kirven scored on runs of 5 and 9 yards for the Bulldogs, who had 35 first downs to six for Northern.
Western's defense picked off three passes.with Cody Whalen, Braden Smith and Kameron Rauser.
