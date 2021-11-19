BUTTE — The No. 19 Montana Western Bulldogs will face No. 1 Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. (MT)) Sunday in the first round of the NAIA FCS playoffs at Parnell Family Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday morning, but was pushed back first to Saturday night and then to Sunday due to travel difficulties for the Bulldogs (8-3).
Lindsey Wilson will provide a live stream of the game. Access is $10. Live stats will be available on the Montana Western athletics website and KDBM (AM 1490) in Dillon will provide a radio broadcast.
The Blue Raiders (10-0) won the national championship last year. The game will be the first playoff appearance for the Bulldogs since 2002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.