Jon Jund Montana Western 2021

Montana Western’s Jon Jund, right, hands the ball to Reese Neville at Herb Klindt Field in Billings on Saturday.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BUTTE — The No. 19 Montana Western Bulldogs will face No. 1 Lindsey Wilson in Columbia, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. (MT)) Sunday in the first round of the NAIA FCS playoffs at Parnell Family Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday morning, but was pushed back first to Saturday night and then to Sunday due to travel difficulties for the Bulldogs (8-3).

Lindsey Wilson will provide a live stream of the game. Access is $10. Live stats will be available on the Montana Western athletics website and KDBM (AM 1490) in Dillon will provide a radio broadcast.

The Blue Raiders (10-0) won the national championship last year. The game will be the first playoff appearance for the Bulldogs since 2002.

