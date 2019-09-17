The University of Montana Western has been named an NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution for the 2018-19 academic year, the NAIA national office announced on Tuesday.
Montana Western’s NAIA Athletics’ Programs include football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor track, and men’s and women’s outdoor track.
“This award is a testament to how committed the Montana Western Athletic Department is to supporting our community on and off campus,” Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said. “Our student-athletes and coaches live the Champions of Character values every day.”
Montana Western was one of seven schools from the Frontier Conference (FC). Five FC schools, including UMW, earned silver status. Two schools were named gold status and the remaining two landed on the bronze list. The Frontier was also named a Five-Star conference.
The NAIA Champions of Character program provides training for student-athletes and professional development for coaches and staff. It places an emphasis on providing character-driven athletics programs. The five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership are put into play and accounted for as part of the Champions of Character program at NAIA schools.
Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to the Champions of Character program and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions also earn points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the academic year.
For 2018-19 180 institutions earned the Five-Star Institution award which included 63 gold level winners, 75 silver levels winners, and 42 bronze level winners.
For more information about the NAIA Champions of Character Scorecard, click here.
To view the complete list of 2017-18 NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institutions, click here.
