BUTTE — Eastern Oregon handed Montana Western it's first loss of the season on Saturday where the Bulldogs lost 35-28 in a close contest on the road. Western is now 1-1 on the season.
Eastern Oregon scored first on a short Kai Quinn pass to Cade Reed for a touchdown. Reese Neville responded for Western with a short touchdown run, which tied the game at seven after one quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns again in the second quarter. Among the biggest plays of the game occurred in the final minute of the first half, where Jon Jund's pass was intercepted and returned for an Eastern Oregon touchdown. Eastern Oregon led 21-14 at halftime.
Mirroring the first quarter, Quinn threw another touchdown in the third which Western answered with a rushing touchdown by Neville. Eastern Oregon led 28-21 at the end of the third quarter.
A 17-yard touchdown pass by Quinn gave Eastern Oregon a 35-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Jund threw for his only passing touchdown of the game with just over a minute remaining, which left Western seven points behind as the game ended.
Western outgained Eastern Oregon on the ground (113 yards) and through the air (295 yards). Reese Neville finished with three touchdowns on 79 rushing yards.
Undefeated Eastern Oregon will face Carroll College in Helena on September 18 at 1 p.m.. Western will play Dickinson State on the road on Saturday at noon.
