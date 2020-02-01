Montana Western's Cedric Boone notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs downed Rocky Mountain College 79-60 in a Frontier Conference men's basketball game on Saturday in Dillon. 

Western (10-11, 3-7) saw four other players score in double digits. Connor Burkhart led the Bulldogs with 17 points, Tanner Haverfield had 16, James Jones scored 10 and Derrek Durocher chipped in with 11. 

The Bulldogs scored the first points of the game and never trailed en route to a 38-21 halftime lead. 

The Battlin' Bears (6-11, 1-9) were led by a game-high 20 points form Grant Wallace and 11 from Clayton Ladine.  

Western hosts MSU-Northern on Thursday while Rocky Mountain hosts Providence.

