BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier) with 25 carries for 177 yards and two scores.

Western had two 100-yard receivers in Trey Mounts with 10 catches for 132 yards and a pair of scores and Isaiah Thomas with four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. 

Western closed the season with four straight wins. 

Rocky finishes its season 6-4, 6-4. The Battlin' Bears lost three of their final four contests. 

Trent Nobach was 34 of 53 passing for 334 yards for RMC. He also had a touchdown and an interception. Nobach's top receivers were Andrew Simon (9 catches for 98 yards, Joseph Dwyer 6-85, 1 TD; and Trae Henry 7-76).

Zaire Wilcox led Rocky in rushing with 18 carries for 74 yards and a TD. 

Western led 17-7 at intermission and 24-7 through three quarters. 

Rocky had won the first meeting between the two teams, 41-26, in Dillon on Oct. 1.

