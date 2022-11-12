BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier) with 25 carries for 177 yards and two scores.
Western had two 100-yard receivers in Trey Mounts with 10 catches for 132 yards and a pair of scores and Isaiah Thomas with four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Western closed the season with four straight wins.
Rocky finishes its season 6-4, 6-4. The Battlin' Bears lost three of their final four contests.
Trent Nobach was 34 of 53 passing for 334 yards for RMC. He also had a touchdown and an interception. Nobach's top receivers were Andrew Simon (9 catches for 98 yards, Joseph Dwyer 6-85, 1 TD; and Trae Henry 7-76).
Zaire Wilcox led Rocky in rushing with 18 carries for 74 yards and a TD.
Western led 17-7 at intermission and 24-7 through three quarters.
Rocky had won the first meeting between the two teams, 41-26, in Dillon on Oct. 1.
