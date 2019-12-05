Jason Ferris

Montana Western senior linebacker Jason Ferris was named a first-team AFCA-NAIA All-American on Thursday.  

The 2019 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the NAIA Coaches' All-America Teams were announced on Thursday and Montana Western senior linebacker Jason Ferris was named to the first team for the second straight season.

In 2019 Ferris led the Frontier Conference with 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and a blocked kick. Ferris ranked third in the nation in tackles per game, averaging 11.9 and was eighth in the nation in forced fumbles.

