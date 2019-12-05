The 2019 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and the NAIA Coaches' All-America Teams were announced on Thursday and Montana Western senior linebacker Jason Ferris was named to the first team for the second straight season.
In 2019 Ferris led the Frontier Conference with 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and a blocked kick. Ferris ranked third in the nation in tackles per game, averaging 11.9 and was eighth in the nation in forced fumbles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.