It's nice to be appreciated.
The Frontier Conference acknowledged Montana Western running back Kylar Prante and linebackers Joe Caicedo and Jason Ferris by handing out all three of their weekly football awards to the undefeated Bulldogs after a 38-7 win over Rocky Mountain College last Saturday.
In a group of standout performances, Caicedo's shown brightest, with the redshirt junior taking two fumble recoveries for touchdowns in three Rocky offensive plays, extending the Bulldogs' lead from 24-7 to 38-7 in a matter of minutes.
The Darby, Mont. native also added ten total tackles and a half-tackle for a loss en route to being named the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
On the other side, the Frontier Conference voted redshirt junior Prante as their Offensive Player of the Week. Prante was the definition of a bell cow for Western on a day where the offense struggled to get going through the air.
After just 105 yards in his first two games, the lead running back matched that total and then some. Prante totaled a career-high 187 yards on the ground and the Elma, Wash. native's two touchdowns got the Bulldogs' back in the game after going down early to the Bears.
Dillon's own Jason Ferris got the nod as the Frontier's Special Teams Player of the Week for his blocked field goal, but his accompanying performance in defense played a roll in the award.
The redshirt senior notched 11 unassisted tackles, four tackles for loss and his sack on Rocky quarterback Drew Korf forced the fumble for Caicedo's first score.
The Western trio and the No. 19 Bulldogs (3-0) now turn their attention to Saturday's home matchup against Eastern Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.