The Bulldog Women's basketball team added their first win of the new year following a huge victory over Briercrest College (Caronport SK) by a score of 94-41. The Bulldogs move on to 13-2 overall and are riding an eight-game win streak heading back into conference play.
"We are excited about the upcoming conference season. Every game will be a battle and we are going to have to be ready to compete every night. We need to continue working towards being a better defensive team with consistent effort and execution if we want to maximize our potential." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley said.
How it Happened
Following a slow first quarter and only leading Briercrest by six points, the Bulldogs offense exploded as they went on a quick 10-2 scoring run for the next six minutes. Shainy Mack and Isabella Lund combined for 13 of the Bulldog's 29 points in the second quarter to lead the Bulldogs into the second half up 48-21 on Briercrest. The Bulldogs also totaled 10 assists in the second quarter.
Montana Western came back out from the break on fire, outscoring Briercrest 26-5 in the ten-minute quarter. The defense also forced 13 turnovers on Briercrest in the third quarter alone. Payton Hagy nailed two three-point shots in the fourth, along with a field goal to lead the way with eight points in the final ten minutes of the game. The Bulldogs were able to capitalize throughout the game on Briercrest turnovers as they scored 48 points on turnovers, compared to the two points for Briercrest.
"Our focus was our defense and I think that really helped us on our offense. We had a good couple of wins to go into our conference play. So we are feeling pretty confident." Freshman Isabella Lund said after the game.
Notables
Sunday's game marked the Bulldog's highest scoring game, most field goals made and attempted (40-96), most three-point shot attempts (40) , assists (26) , and steals (23) in a single game the season.
The Bulldogs totaled just 12 turnovers in the game, their lowest number since the home win over Montana Tech on December 3.
The Bulldog bench accounted for 50 points of today's total.
Three Bulldogs hit double-digits in scoring with 14 points apiece – Brynley Fitzgerald, Isabella Lund, and Payton Hagy.
Mesa King and Emily Cooley combined for 17 rebounds in the game, 10 on the offensive side of the ball.
Up Next
The Bulldogs finished out non-conference games following today's matchup and will now head back into Frontier Conference play. They will host the University of Providence on Thursday January 5 at 5PM MST.
