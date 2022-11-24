CALDWELL, Idaho – The Montana Western Bulldogs women’s basketball team will travel to Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend to play as they will play at the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic.
Action starts Friday, as the Bulldogs will take on Eastern Oregon University at 1 p.m.
On Saturday at 5 p.m., Western will take on the host school of the tournament, College of Idaho.
The Bulldogs sit at 3-1, averaging 72.3 points per game. Western shoots 43.5% from the field, 33.9% behind three-point arc, and 60% from the free-throw line.
Western averages 16.5 assists and 12 blocks per contest.
Brynley Fitzgerald (16 ppg, 39.1% FG, 33.3% 3PT, 6.8 rpg), Jordan Sweeney (14.8 ppg, 45.7% FG, 45.5% 3PT), and Mesa King (10 ppg, 70.4% FG) lead the Western offensive attack.
Opponents average 58.5 points, have a 37.3% field goal percentage, average 28.8% beyond the arc, and 71.7% at the charity stripe against the Bulldogs.
Eastern Oregon has played two games this season, which includes a 76-55 win over Montana Tech at Caldwell.
The Mountaineers average 73 points per contest and yield 53.8 per game.
EOU shoots 46.4% from the floor, 29.4% from the three-point arc, and 83.3% from the free-throw line.
C-of-I averages 59.2 points per game and yields 53.8. The Coyotes shoot 36.8% from the field, which includes 23% from the three-point arc. C-of-I shoots 68.9% from the free-throw line.
Sienna Riggle (14.5 ppg, 41.2%, 6.3 rpg) and Taryn Riley (11 ppg, 7.1% FG) lead the Coyotes in scoring. Lexi Mitchell (12.5 rpg) leads the team in rebounding.
The Coyotes’ opponents have a 36.2% field goal percentage, 23% from behind the arc, and have a 68.9% free throw percentage.
Following the weekend, the Bulldogs will start Frontier Conference play against Rocky Mountain College in Helena on Thursday and at home against Montana Tech next Saturday (Dec. 3).
