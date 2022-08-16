DILLON – The University of Montana Western volleyball team is set to kick off their 2022 campaign on the road this week.
The Bulldogs are coming off the 2021 season that saw the team go 8-15 overall and 1-9 in league play. They will face-off with the Bellevue University Bruins out of Nebraska with game time set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament.
With the 2022 volleyball season less than a week away, Montana Western will look to build this season with a solid group of returners that includes 12 from the 2021 roster. The Bulldogs were slotted at the number five spot in the preseason conference rankings a few weeks back, one spot above the bottom ranked MSU-Northern.
The Bulldogs return middle and right-side senior Morgan Stenger. Stenger led the Bulldogs in kills last season with a total of 169, giving her an average of 2.06 kills per set. She also tallied 31 blocks and 25 digs. "Morgan has been a great leader on and off the court these past couple of seasons and I know she will continue to bring great energy, as well as a high level of play." coach Katie Lovett said.
The Bulldogs will also see sophomore libero and defensive specialist Kelsey Goddard back in the mix. Goddard led the Bulldogs in digs with 493 total last season and averaging 5.94 digs per set. She also tallied 48 assists and eight aces. "Kelsey worked really hard this spring and summer on expanding her defensive range. Her drive and determination have helped her grow into a great defensive leader." coach Lovett said.
Outside hitter and defensive specialist KayLee Kopp will be returning this season for her redshirt junior season. "Having KayLee healthy was huge for us in the spring. Her continued growth and high IQ for the game is something we're very excited about." coach Lovett said. Kopp had 50 kills, 13 assists, and 10 serving aces last season.
The Bulldogs added five recruits for this upcoming season. "We are very excited to have these athletes join our team next fall," Lovett says. "They are outstanding people on and off the court and will help us continue to grow this program year after year."
Looking Ahead
The Bulldogs will be hosting the annual Red and Black scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free to all who attend. 2022 season posters will be given out at the game and there will be a poster signing by current Bulldogs immediately following the scrimmage.
