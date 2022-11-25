CALDWELL, IDAHO - The Montana Western Bulldogs women’s basketball took on the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers in the Friday opener of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic.
Western fought off a five-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and outscored the Mountaineers in overtime, 13-5, to outlast EOU, 76-68.
Brynley Fitzgerald scored ten of the Bulldogs’ first 17 points, six of which game by three-point shots. However, the Mountaineers led at the end of the opening ten minutes, 22-17.
Down 26-22, Fitzgerald and Joelnell Momberg hit three-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor to give Western the lead. Momberg’s tip-in extended the Bulldogs’ lead to four points with 4:11 left in the first half, 30-26.
Western held onto the lead for the remainder of the half, and led at the break, 32-29.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to six points before the Mountaineers closed the quarter on a 9-2 run over the final 5:21 to pull EOU into a tie going in to the fourth quarter, 47-47.
The Mountaineers started the fourth quarter at an 11-6 pace. After Haley Robinett’s layup with 7:30 to go, EOU led 58-53.
Jordan Sweeney’s three-pointer with 4:35 to play in regulation pulled Western closer.
Following a pair of successful Sailor Liefke free-throws with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter, Sweeney’s three-pointer pulled the Bulldogs to within a point, and Shainy Mack’s free-throw tied the game at 60-60 with 2:09 to go in regulation.
Sweeney pulled down Brie Holecek’s missed three-pointer and responded with a jumper with 1:45 to play, which gave the Bulldogs the lead.
Western led by two with one second left when they were whistled for a foul. Liefke made the two shots to tie the game at 63-63.
After EOU missed a shot in their first overtime trip up the floor, Sweeney hit a three-pointer to regain the lead for Western. Another Sweeney three-pointer extended Western’s lead to seven points with 1:29 to play.
Fitzgerald, Sweeney, and Mesa King made free throws down the stretch to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
As a team for the game, the Bulldogs shot 36.2% from the field, which included 34.5% from beyond the three-point arc. Western shot 16-of-23 (69.6%) at the free-throw line. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Mountaineers, 50-35.
Sweeney led all scorers with 26 points, on 9-of-17 from the field, which included 5-of-9 from the three-point line. Fitzgerald had 20 points and ten rebounds for the Bulldogs.
EOU shot 37.5% from the field, which included 36.8% from the three-point arc. The Mountaineers were 13-of-15 (86.7%) at the charity stripe.
Beverly Slater led EOU with 16 points and eight rebounds. Liefke had 11 points, and Brennan added ten.
Western will play the host school of the tournament, College of Idaho, on Saturday at 5 p.m.
