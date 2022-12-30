BILLINGS – The Montana Western Bulldogs Women's basketball team rode a huge scoring effort tonight as they defeated the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary AB) Trojans 93-66.
"I liked our execution on the offensive and we needed all of it because we did a poor job of vibrating shots for the majority of the game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.
How it Happened
The Bulldogs quickly put up 26 points in the first quarter of the game following a flurry of threes and an impressive 8-9 performance from the charity stripe. Brynley Fitzgerald nailed a three-pointer to give the Bulldog women the lead at 29-13 just 20 seconds into the start of the second quarter. The Trojans brought the game back within nine following a made three-point shot with over five minutes to play in the half. The Bulldogs answered by going on a 14-3 scoring run, stretching their lead to 20 on SAIT. The Bulldogs would hold the lead at 56-36 at the half following their 30-point quarter.
SAIT would be the first to put points on the board coming back from the break behind a jump shot from Trojan Brooke Baker. Shainy Mack and Fitzgerald stepped up and scored six points apiece to help the Bulldogs to a 12-0 scoring run across three minutes to stretch the lead to 30 points. Up 77-51 at the conclusion of the third quarter, the Bulldogs paced the Trojans 16-15 for the remaining ten minutes to finish up on top 93-66.
"These games were great to get back to work to refocus and prepare for conference play in the coming weeks. Of course, there are always things to improve upon. We will use the game on Sunday to sharpen up some things to get ready for the Argos." Junior guard Shainy Mack said following the game.
Notables
The Bulldog bench was a huge factor in today's win after they scored 40 of the team's 93 points. The team also made 43.0 percent of their shots from the paint, in comparison to that of SAIT who made 12.1 percent of their shots from the paint.
The entire Bulldog roster earned minutes in today's game as they posted a 44.8 shooting percentage and a 42.9 three-point percentage.
Five Bulldogs reached double digits in today's game including Brynley Fitzgerald, Jordan Sweeney, Shainy Mack, Payton Hagy, and Kyla Momberg.
Brynley Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs with 18 points, nine rebounds, and a perfect 2-2 from the three-point line.
Jordan Sweeney added 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
Up Next
The Bulldog women have a day off and will be back at home in the Straugh Gymnasium for a matchup against Briercrest College (Caronport, SK) on Sunday Jan.1 at 11AM MST.
