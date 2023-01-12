DILLON – Five Montana Western players scored points in double digits Thursday night as the 12th-ranked Bulldogs won their 11th consecutive game by beating No. 20 Rocky Mountain College 83-58 in Frontier Conference women’s basketball.

Western (16-2, 4-1) was led by Jordan Sweeney’s 14 points and six assists. Close behind were teammates Shainy Mack (13 points), Mesa King (12), Emily Cooley (11) and Kyla Momberg (10).

Mack knocked down three 3-pointers.

The balanced Bulldogs bolted ahead 23-17 after one quarter, then outscored the Battlin’ Bears (4-1, 12-5) 33-19 in the middle quarters to build a 56-36 bulge heading into the final period.

Western shot 54.5% from the field, compared to 37.7% for Rocky. The Bears were just 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs also outrebounded the Bears 36-17, with Brynley Fitzgerald grabbing eight.

Rocky’s top scorer was Ky Buell with 14 points. Morgan Baird finished with 13 and Dominique Stephens had 12.

Western received 33 points off the bench.

