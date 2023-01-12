DILLON – Five Montana Western players scored points in double digits Thursday night as the 12th-ranked Bulldogs won their 11th consecutive game by beating No. 20 Rocky Mountain College 83-58 in Frontier Conference women’s basketball.
Western (16-2, 4-1) was led by Jordan Sweeney’s 14 points and six assists. Close behind were teammates Shainy Mack (13 points), Mesa King (12), Emily Cooley (11) and Kyla Momberg (10).
Mack knocked down three 3-pointers.
The balanced Bulldogs bolted ahead 23-17 after one quarter, then outscored the Battlin’ Bears (4-1, 12-5) 33-19 in the middle quarters to build a 56-36 bulge heading into the final period.
Western shot 54.5% from the field, compared to 37.7% for Rocky. The Bears were just 4 of 17 from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs also outrebounded the Bears 36-17, with Brynley Fitzgerald grabbing eight.
Rocky’s top scorer was Ky Buell with 14 points. Morgan Baird finished with 13 and Dominique Stephens had 12.
Western received 33 points off the bench.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.