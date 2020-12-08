DILLON – The reigning NAIA national champions started their season with a tall task against Oregon State, but the Montana Western Bulldogs have shown suffocating defense in their following two victories against The College of Idaho and will look to improve their defense further as the season progresses.
Coach Lindsay Woolley said replacing former All-American Savanna Bignell has not been easy, but the reps against Oregon State and The College of Idaho have given the Bulldogs a sense of cohesion early on this season. The Bulldogs added Emily Curtis, Melanie Johnson, Jayden Winslow and Margaret Anderson to the squad.
Curtis, a Wyoming native, is a 5-foot-9 redshirt freshman who played in both games against The College of Idaho. Johnson is yet to play this season but averaged 3.2 points per game at Mt. Hood Community College before transferring to Montana Western. Anderson, known previously for her performance on the volleyball court, will bring senior leadership off the bench.
"We talk all the time because we don't know which kids we'll have on any given night," Woolley said. "Some nights we might only have eight kids and won't know which eight that will be, so it's good to have the depth we have."
Sophomore Natali Denning has already stepped up this season, earning the honor of Frontier Conference Player of the Week after her 23-point outing against College of Idaho Sunday. Denning, 6-feet tall from Tualatin, Oregon, shot 68% from three-point range between the two games against College of Idaho last weekend.
Three-point shooting has not been hard to come by for the Bulldogs, as Jenni Weber has also shot from range with efficiency. Weber shot 39% from downtown for the Bulldogs last season and tied the school record for most 3-pointers made (8) against Yellowstone Christian College.
"We can do some great things this year, and with that mindset coming in, it's dangerous for all the other teams. We're ready to go this season," said Weber.
On the defensive end, the Bulldogs already appear to be in mid-season form. In the first matchup against College of Idaho, the Bulldogs forced 39 turnovers and ran full-court sets all game.
Woolley said that his team did not run their defense how they would have liked to against Oregon State, and credited nerves for the less-than-dominant defensive presence. Yet the team is confident and eager after their success last weekend, according to Woolley.
"The girls feel good," said Bulldogs head coach Lindsay Woolley. "It's always good to win a few games at home and take care of business. We're going to continue to fine-tune and I really think we can play with anybody on our schedule."
Sophomore Lilly Gopher has been another player to watch, as her efficiency has been crucial in the Bulldogs' early success. She shot 5-for-5 from the floor on Sunday and has been a cornerstone for the Bulldogs' interior defense.
Two games are slated to take place in Straugh Gymnasium against Montana Tech on Saturday and Sunday. The Bulldogs won all three matchups against the Orediggers last season and are poised to do the same this year. The first game will tipoff at 2 p.m.
"Well I'm just excited for the season, its been good to get our feet under us and we've got two big ones coming up this weekend, assuming everything goes according to plan and our testing goes well," Woolley said.
