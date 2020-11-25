DILLON – The Montana Western women's basketball team will open its 2020-21 season on Saturday at Oregon State in an exhibition game.
The Bulldogs will be facing their highest-ranked team in recent memory in the Pac 12's Oregon State, which is 18th nationally. The Beavers have appeared in every WBCA Coaches Poll since the end of the 2013-14 season.
OSU has advanced to the Sweet 16 four consecutive seasons and appeared in the last six NCAA Tournaments, including making the Final Four in 2016.
Montana Western's exhibitions usually involve matchups with Big Sky Conference opponents.
"Our kids want to play and so does Oregon State," Bulldogs coach Lindsay Woolley said. "OSU was trying to find somebody to play and we happened to be available and decided to jump at it. I think it will be a neat experience for our kids especially to go face a top-25 Division I team, I know they'll be excited for it."
OSU boasts eight players over 6 feet tall, including two 6-9 post players.
"It's going to be a tall task literally and figuratively," Woolley said. "But it will be fun to get out and try some different combinations instead of beating up on each other all the time in practice. The kids are excited to get on the bus and play this weekend and hopefully again next weekend. Then get geared up as we look toward the start of conference play."
The Bulldogs are trying to fill the hole left by the departure of three starters, including honorable mention All-American Savanna Bignell.
"It's going to be an interesting year," Woolley said. "We lost three starters, so we are going to be replacing them with a group of sophomores. Some of them played a lot of minutes last year, some of them not as much. They are going to have to step up into a bigger role this year."
Among those looking to step up are guards Shainy Mack, Sydney Sheridan and Jenni Weber.
"We are working our way to see who is competing well and picking things up in practice," Woolley said. "Once we start playing games well have a better idea of who can perform when it matters the most."
Leading the guards is reigning Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year Paige Holmes.
"She is a good leader and knows how we want things done and knows what should be done," Woolley said. "She knows what it's like to be successful, having been here for five years. It starts with her. She's is our engine like she was last year."
Woolley returns almost all of his forwards from last season and expects their workload to increase.
"Having Brynley (Fitzgerald) back is good," he said. "I though she finished the year really strong. Natali (Denning) really improved over the summer and I expect her along with Lilly (Gopher) and Mesa (King) to play more minutes and take on a bigger role."
Newcomers Emily Curtis, Melanie Johnson, Jayden Winslow and Margaret Anderson provide healthy competition as they fight to earn minutes on the floor.
"It's going to be interesting for those kids who haven't played in a while to see how they progress throughout the year," Woolley said. "And see which kids take on the role and embrace it and excel with the role they are given.
After this weekend's exhibition tilt with Oregon State, the Bulldogs open at home on Dec. 5 and 6 with the College of Idaho in Straugh Gymnasium.
Due to Frontier Conference COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be permitted in the gym until further notice. All Bulldog home events can be streamed at www.bulldogsports.com/watch.
