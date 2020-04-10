DILLON — Lindsay Woolley has a promising new guard in Beaverhead County.
Gabby Weber officially signed a NAIA letter of intent this week, making her the newest member of Bulldogs head coach Lindsay Woolley after spending her high school career at Belgrade.
Woolley said that Weber had been a player Western wanted for a long time, and that he expects her to be a great addition due to her versatility as a player.
"Sometimes you recruit kids based on how they shoot it or whatever," Woolley said. "But she’s just a basketball player. High-IQ, really good floater and she’s got a decent handle. She’s really refined, highly skilled guard. She can play both guard spots, which is really intriguing to us. She’s going to fit well with how we play."
Weber was named all-state as a sophomore with the Panthers, but missed 25 total games her junior and senior year due to an uncommon vascular disease.
Weber played the last eight games of Belgrade's season, averaging 8.2 points per game as she was able to assist the Panthers in their first season in Class AA.
Weber plans on majoring in health and human performance during her time as a Bulldog.
