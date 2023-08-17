DILLON – The Montana Western women’s basketball team has welcomed four signees in its 2023-24 signing class, the program announced Thursday morning.

“We are very excited to welcome our recruiting class. These four freshmen have the potential to make an immediate impact in our program. We cannot wait to have them on campus.” UMW coach Britt Cooper said.

Ava Bellach | Manhattan / Manhattan Christian High School

Bellach is a 6-foot-1-inch forward who joins the Bulldogs from Manhattan Christian.

Bellach played four seasons for the Eagles, earning first team all-conference honors twice, all-state honors twice and made the state tournament all four years with Manhattan Christian.

Bellach recorded 1,059 points for the Eagles during her career, ranking sixth in school history. She also averaged 16.7 points per game and seven rebounds per game.

Bellach earned academic all-state honors all four years and has been on the honor roll for four years, while also competing in volleyball, track and cross country. She earned a combined four All-State honors, five state championships, and a first team all-conference honor between the three sports.

Bellach is the daughter of Jeff and Carly Bellach and plans to pursue a degree in business.

“Bellach has been a consistent threat in Class C at Manhattan Christian High School. She is a strong shooter who stands over 6 feet tall. She will be another dynamic element to our team,” Cooper said.

Bellach's brother Caleb is a standout at Montana Tech.

Kyla Conley | Bigfork / Seeley-Swan High School

Conley is a 5-foot-10 guard who played four seasons for the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks, winning the district championship four years in a row and winning the divisional championship twice.

She also competed in cross country, volleyball and track in high school. Conley was a state qualifier and placed second in cross country and earned all-league recognition in volleyball.

She is the daughter of Owen and Dana Conley and plans to pursue a degree in business.

“She is a lengthy guard with a tremendous amount of potential. We are excited to have her join us this upcoming year,” Cooper said.

Marley Spencer | Idaho Falls, Idaho / Thunder Ridge High School

Spencer is a 5-foot-9 guard from Thunder Ridge High School. She was a three-time varsity athlete for the Titans, averaging 10.5 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game last season.

She was first-team all-conference and all-state after her team finished eighth in 5A last season. She was second team all-conference and all-state in 2022.

Spencer is the daughter of Jeremy and Michelle Spencer and plans to major in psychology.

“Her team at Thunder Ridge has a fast-paced mentality that is going to set her up well at Western.” Cooper said. “We are excited to continue to improve upon her versatility and continue to bring the same energy she is used to playing with.”

Maddy Moy | Kalispell / Flathead High School

Moy is a 5-foot-9 guard who was a four-time varsity letter winner in basketball and a member of the Bravettes’ 2023 second-place finish at state.

She was first-team all-state, first team all-conference and an academic all-state honoree last season. She averaged nine points, three steals, and three assists per game.

She was a Treasure State All-Star and a Montana-Wyoming All-Star game participant. Outside of high school, Moy played two years of AAU basketball for the Pfahler team out of Missoula.

Moy also participated in volleyball and track in high school, where she earned academic all-state honors in volleyball and track and earned the most improved award last season in volleyball. Moy was a member of the honors society in high school where she served as vice president.

She is the daughter of Erick and Jami Moy and plans to major in biology.

“We are excited to have Maddy Moy join us for the upcoming season. She brings us skills from all aspects of the court.” Cooper said. “Maddy had an amazing career at Flathead High School and we are excited to see what she can do at the collegiate level.”