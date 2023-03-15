SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Montana Western pushed the defending NAIA national champion a night after knocking off last year’s runner-up, but a handful of late turnovers made victory impossible in an eventual 66-62 national tournament quarterfinal loss to Thomas More on Wednesday.
Brynley Fitzgerald scored 14 points in her final game as a Bulldog, while fellow senior Mesa King added six points and eight rebounds.
“This is probably the biggest heartbreak I’ve ever had in my life,” King said postgame. “I’ve been here six years and I honestly never thought basketball was gonna end for me … I can’t believe (the end) is here, but I wouldn’t trade it for a single dime.
“These girls — this program, this culture that coach (Lindsay) Woolley has made, I’ve never been a part of something more amazing in my entire life. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities Western has given me.”
King was a member of the 2019 Bulldog team that won a national championship, and as a sixth-year senior, started every game on the squad that played deeper into the postseason than any team since.
Western checked off its first-ever win at the Sioux City final site on Tuesday night (really Wednesday morning) and played longer than any other Frontier Conference women’s team.
The Bulldogs spent nearly two weeks on the road on this national tournament journey, one that saw Western cut the nets down in Park City, Kansas, before beating the No. 4-ranked team in the nation.
“I was young when we won that, but I knew every year that we got a chance, we were gonna make the most of it and make our appearance here at nationals,” King said.
“Being on the road as long as we have, it’s been great, it’s been quite the experience. When you love your team as much as (we do), it’s pretty easy to stay on the road this long.”
Fitzgerald, who joined the Bulldogs a season after their national title, knocked down the final two 3-point attempts of her collegiate career. The first one, on the first play back in the game after sitting for four minutes in foul trouble, pulled Western within a point.
The last one gave Western life down four points with under a minute to play, but two defensive possessions later, Fitzgerald fouled out as the Saints went to the line to ice the game.
“I thought we got good shots, especially in the first half, we just didn’t make any in the first half,” Woolley said.
“I was really proud of our effort defensively to just kinda stick with it, stick with it, stick with it. We just lost (Thomas More's Alex Smith) ... The margin is thin and we just didn’t make enough plays.”
