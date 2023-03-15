SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Montana Western pushed the defending NAIA national champion a night after knocking off last year’s runner-up, but a handful of late turnovers made victory impossible in an eventual 66-62 national tournament quarterfinal loss to Thomas More on Wednesday.

Brynley Fitzgerald scored 14 points in her final game as a Bulldog, while fellow senior Mesa King added six points and eight rebounds.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments