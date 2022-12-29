University of Montana Western Bulldogs logo

BILLINGS – The Bulldogs Women's basketball team extended their win streak to six games after they defeated the Dickinson State University (N.D.) Blue Hawks 69-43.

"It was a choppy start, but that is credit to Dickinson and their energy to start. Our bench gave us a great lift to finish the first quarter. Hopefully we got the careless turnovers out of our system as we head into tomorrow's game." Head Coach Lindsay Woolley stated after the win.

How it Happened

The Bulldogs worked well together and were able to go up 36-20 at the end of the first half after posting 48.3 shooting percentage in the first two quarters. Despite being outscored in the third quarter 16-15 by DSU, the Bulldog defense held the Blue Hawks to just seven points in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Bulldog women went 7-15 from the field, along with a huge push from senior Brynley Fitzgerald who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter alone to finish out the game with UMW on top 69-43.

"It was nice to have a little reset break for a few days, we all got to see our families. But today, we got right back to work. I thought we moved the ball really well as a team, found the open people, and improved on our help side defense today. We have another one tomorrow to get ready for and I look forward to seeing all the improvements we can make heading into conference time." Senior forward Mesa King said following the game.

Notables

The Bulldogs held the Blue Hawks to a 24.4 shooting percentage while shooting 47.5 percent across the entire game.

Dickinson State totaled 22 turnovers in the game that the Bulldogs were able to turn into 25 points.

Brynley Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs on the day with 23 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Mesa King followed with 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

Up Next

The Bulldog women will be back on the court tomorrow with a game against Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Calgary AB) at 1:30 p.m. in Billings.

