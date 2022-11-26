CALDWELL, IDAHO - The Montana Western Bulldogs took on the College of Idaho late Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Tournament.
The Bulldogs got off to an impressive 10-0 start. Shainy Mack’s three-pointer started the streak. Brynley Fitzgerald sandwiched a three-pointer and field goal around Jordan Sweeney’s field.
Jordan Riggle broke streak with a field goal with 4:33 to go in the first quarter.
Western finished the quarter on a 9-2 run and led by 17 points at the end of the first quarter, 19-2.
The Bulldogs led by 17 twice in the first half before the Coyotes began to chip away at Western’s lead.
C-of-I outscored Western in the second quarter, 21-15. However, the Bulldogs led the Coyotes at the end of the first half by 11 points, 34-23.
Fitzgerald had 13 points in the first half for Western, and Payton Hagy and Emily Cooley had four points apiece.
Sienna Riggle six points, Lexi Mitchell and Mia Austin five points each.
Western shot 57.1% from the field in the first half, which included 33.3% (3-of-9) from behind the three-point arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
C-of-I shot 9-of-19 inside the three-point tape in the opening 20 minutes. However, the Coyotes shot 1-of-10 from beyond the arc.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs stretched their lead back to 16 points with 2:20 left in the third quarter, 50-34. Western led at the end of the third period. 52-38.
Western held their own in the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Coyotes 18-15 to clinch the game by 17 points.
For the game, the Bulldogs shot 52% from the floor, which included 7-of-18 from behind the three-point line, and 11-of-15 (73.3%) from the free-throw line.
Fitzgerald led all scorers with 30 points and 11 rebound for the Bulldogs, which included 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 from the free-throw stripe. Mesa King added eight points, going 4-of-4 from the floor.
C-of-I shot 33.3% from the field, which included 2-of-15 from behind the three-point line. The Coyotes shot 13-of-22 (59.1%) from the charity stripe.
Riggle scored 20 points for the Coyotes, on 7-of-14 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Montana Western will start Frontier Conference play with a pair of games this coming week. On Thursday, the Bulldogs travel to Helena for a 5 p.m. matchup against No. 9 Carroll College. On Saturday, the Bulldogs host Montana Tech in Dillon at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.