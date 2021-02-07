DILLON — Max Clark scored a career-high 36 points to lead Montana Western over Rocky Mountain College 90-80 in Frontier Conference men's basketball on Sunday.
Clark was 16 of 21 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also had seven assists and six rebounds. Teammate Jalen Hodges added 17 points for the Bulldogs (5-9, 4-9).
The Bulldogs swept the two-game series with RMC, winning 77-74 on a 3-pointer from Michael Haverfield with 1.2 seconds remaining on Saturday.
Rocky has now lost 10 straight games and is 1-11 in its conference-only schedule.
Nick Hart scored 15 points, had six assists and seven boards for the Battlin' Bears. Darius Henderson led RMC in scoring with 17 points. Henderson also had four assists. Sam Vining scored 14 points and Maxim Stephans scored 12 points and had six rebounds.
Rocky led 44-43 at intermission, but the Bulldogs outscored the Bears 47-36 in the second half.
