MSU-Northern's Adam Huse led his team with 13 points as the Lights surged past Montana Western for a 59-54 Frontier Conference victory on Thursday at Straugh Gymnasium.
Western's James Jones scored a game-high 27 rebounds while Connor Burkhart had 10. Jesse Keltner and Kavon Bey each scored 10 points each for Northern.
The Bulldogs led 29-25 at the half before the Lights outscored Western 34-25 in the second half.
Western drop to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Frontier Conference while Northern improves to 14-9, 4-7.
The Bulldogs travel to Providence on Saturday. Northern takes on Rocky Mountain College on the road.
