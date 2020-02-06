MSU-Northern's Adam Huse led his team with 13 points as the Lights surged past Montana Western for a 59-54 Frontier Conference victory on Thursday at Straugh Gymnasium. 

Western's James Jones scored a game-high 27 rebounds while Connor Burkhart had 10. Jesse Keltner and Kavon Bey each scored 10 points each for Northern. 

The Bulldogs led 29-25 at the half before the Lights outscored Western 34-25 in the second half.  

Western drop to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Frontier Conference while Northern improves to 14-9, 4-7. 

The Bulldogs travel to Providence on Saturday. Northern takes on Rocky Mountain College on the road. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments