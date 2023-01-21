GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence suffered a sixth Frontier Conference loss when the Argos fell 84-74 Saturday to No. 12 ranked Montana Western in Great Falls.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to nine points from Brynley Fitzgerald. Brooklyn Harn of Providence scored seven in the period to keep the Argos close. The second quarter saw Providence use 17 combined points from Reed Hazard (nine) and Kenedy Cartwright (8) to outscore Montana Western by five as both teams shot extremely well from the floor throughout the first 20 minutes of play. The Argos were a blistering 61.9% while Western was 53.6% and led by one at halftime.
The Argos cooled off more in the third quarter than the 'Dawgs did and trailed by seven heading into the final period. Both teams scored over 20 points in the final frame and UP got to within two at 65-63 with 6:24 remaining before Western was able to pull away late.
Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs with 20 points and six rebounds. UMW finished the game 52.6% (30 of 57) from the field, 9 of 23 from the three-point line, and 15-16 from the free throw line. Joelnell Momberg (13), Mesa King (12) and Payton Hagy (11) also scored in double figures for Montana Western which improved to 18-3 overall, 6-2 in Frontier play, remaining a game behind Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College in the conference standings after both won Saturday as well.
Hazard had a game-high 26 points, added five assists and two steals to lead the Argos. Cartwright scored 16, Harn chipped in with 14. Maddy Dixon grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Providence (12-9, 2-6) shot 50.0% (23-46) from the field for the game, the second straight shooting the ball well. The Argos finished 5 of 15 from beyond the arc but made 23 of 31 at the charity stripe. There were nine ties and eight lead changes in the battle Saturday.
The Argos return to the road next Thursday traveling to 6-12 Montana Tech. The Orediggers are also 2-6 in conference play and beat Providence 69-61 on Jan. 7.
