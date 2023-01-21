GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence suffered a sixth Frontier Conference loss when the Argos fell 84-74 Saturday to No. 12 ranked Montana Western in Great Falls.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to nine points from Brynley Fitzgerald. Brooklyn Harn of Providence scored seven in the period to keep the Argos close. The second quarter saw Providence use 17 combined points from Reed Hazard (nine) and Kenedy Cartwright (8) to outscore Montana Western by five as both teams shot extremely well from the floor throughout the first 20 minutes of play. The Argos were a blistering 61.9% while Western was 53.6% and led by one at halftime.

