BILLINGS — Weiying Wu led three players into double digits for kills as Rocky Mountain College swept Montana Western 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 in Frontier Conference volleyball Saturday at the Fortin Center.
The win gave the Battlin’ Bears a weekend sweep of the Bulldogs. No. 17 Rocky also won in three sets on Friday.
Wu finished with 13 kills and Monique Rodriguez and Kyra Oakland finished with 10 apiece to help the Bears improve to 14-4.
Natalie Hilderman assisted on 42 of the Bears’ 49 kills, and Ayla Embry had 23 digs.
Abby Morgan led the Bulldogs with seven kills. Cady Siemion added six kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs, while Morgan Kirch also had nine digs.
Rocky Mountain College's Addy Valdez bumps the ball in a Frontier Conference volleyball match against Montana Western Saturday at the Fortin Center. The No. 17 Bears swept the Bulldogs to improve to 14-4 overall and 13-3 in league.
