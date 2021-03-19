BILLINGS — Natalie Hilderman had a game-high 31 assists and six aces to help No. 17 Rocky Mountain College defeat Montana Western 25-14, 25-21, 25-8 in Frontier Conference volleyball on Friday at the Fortin Center.

The Battlin' Bears' Morgan Allen had eight kills and two digs and teammate Ayla Embry had 17 digs. Rocky improved to 13-4 overall and 12-3 in league. 

Abbey Schwager had 19 assists and seven digs for Western (3-12, 3-12). Cady Siemion contributed eight kills and 10 digs for the Bulldogs. 

Western will face off with Rocky again Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Fortin Center.

Tags

Load comments