SURPRISE, Ariz. – The No. 18 ranked Montana Western Women's Basketball team overpowered the Ottawa University (Ariz.) Spirit this afternoon 70-30. The Bulldogs move to 7-2 on the season and will take on the No. 14 ranked Vanguard University on Tuesday to kick off the women's side of the Cactus Classic.
How it Happened
The Bulldogs got the game started by going on a 12-0 scoring run. OUAZ finally broke the Bulldog streak with a made jump shot with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter. The Bulldogs would ride behind a 56.3 shooting percentage in the first quarter, going up 21-9 on the Spirit. Kyla Momberg made a layup to bring the Bulldog lead to 15, but the Bulldogs would hit a snag and only put up 10 points in the quarter. The Bulldogs would hold onto the lead of 31-18 at the half.
The Bulldogs came out in the second half with a fire lit as they scored 16 unanswered points in the first seven minutes of the half. OUAZ broke the streak by going on their own 10-3 scoring run for the remainder of the quarter. Bulldogs Keke Davis hit a three-pointer that gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game thus far. The Bulldogs would finish up the game up 70-40.
Notables
The Bulldogs capitalized on points off turnovers as they picked up 26 points in comparison to the eight points of OUAZ.
The Bulldogs also scored 26 of their points in the paint, compared to 16 from OUAZ.
Shainy Mack led the Bulldogs with 15 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two steals.
Brynley Fitzgerald followed with 12 points, six rebounds, and two steals.
Freshman Emily Cooley tallied 10 rebounds in the matchup, six of which were offensive boards.
Up Next
The Bulldogs will take start the Cactus Classic on Tuesday, December 20 against the No. 14 Vanguard Lions at 4 p.m. MST. The No. 14 ranked Vanguard Lions come into the tournament with an overall record of 7-2 on the season with losses to William Jessup University and the No. 2 ranked Westmont Warriors. The Lions have made the NAIA National Tournament 24 times. In those 24 trips, they have made it to the semi-finals five times. The Lions hung the championship banner back in 2008. Coach Davis has 634 wins at Vanguard coming into this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.