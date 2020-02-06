406 logo

Paige Holmes scored a team-high 11 points and Savanna Bignell added 10 as the No. 22 Montana Western women's basketball team used a strong third quarter to defeat No. 18 MSU-Northern 58-45 on Thursday at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon. 

The Skylights (15-8, 4-7) were led by a game-high 16 points from McKenzie Gunter and 12 from Tiara Gilham. 

Northern led 14-13 after one quarter before Western took a slim 30-27 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs then outscored Northern 17-6 in the third quarter to lead 47-33 heading into the final quarter.  

Western travels to Providence on Saturday while Northern head to Rocky Mountain College.  

