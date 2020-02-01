Junior Shannon Worster scored 17 points and sophomore Brynley Fitzgerald added 14 as the No. 22 Montana Western women's basketball team overcame an early deficit to down No. 24 Rocky Mountain College 63-56 on Saturday evening at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 7-3) rolled their win streak to three while dropping the Battlin' Bears — who were paced by a game-high five triples and 24 points from Kloie Thatcher — to 14-7 overall and 5-5 in Frontier Conference play.
Rocky took a 19-12 lead to close out the first quarter. Western then responded with a 21-9 second quarter to take a 33-28 lead into the half. The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 53-42 heading into the fourth.
Savanna Bignell added 12 points for Western and Gracey Meyer had 10 to give the Bulldogs four double-digit performances. Markaela Francis added 12 points for Rocky.
The Bulldogs stay home to host No. 18 MSU-Northern on Thursday while the Battlin' Bears host University of Providence (RV).
