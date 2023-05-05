DILLON – When he first got to college, Patrick Jensen thought he would be an accountant.

Life happens fast and things change. After five years on the Montana Western men’s basketball coaching staff, Jensen was introduced as the new head coach on March 13.

“It was a whirlwind, it was a very exciting time and a very humbling time. It was really cool, all of the people that helped me as a basketball coach and a person, to see where I got to was pretty cool,” Jensen said.

Jensen, born and raised in Missoula, played college basketball at Montana State-Northern from 2010 to 2015. During his junior year, he started floating the idea of eventually going to graduate school and getting into coaching.

After building relationships by working at summer basketball camps, Jensen got his first opportunity at Idaho State University. He spent two years as a graduate assistant and his last season as the Director of Player Development before moving to Dillon to join the staff at Western.

During his time in Dillon, he has proved that he’s capable of leading the program. When former head coach Mike Larsen stepped down on March 3, the athletic department didn’t have to look too far to find his replacement.

“As I was thinking about our next head coach, I wanted to find someone that could build a program long term, develop a culture of winning and most importantly, have a positive impact on the lives of current and future Bulldogs,” director of athletics Michael Feuling said in a school press release. “Success is built by character, doing the little things, hard work and dedication. Throughout my reflection, those traits kept leading me back to Pat.”

Once Jensen was given the keys, there was no time to waste.

The Bulldogs struggled last season, finishing with an 11-18 record. Jensen plans to get the team back on track, but it won’t happen with the snap of a finger.

Along with putting the finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class, Jensen has hit the ground running on his mission to turn the team around.

“We want to establish our culture and build the foundation, making sure we’re doing all of the little things right. Keeping the big picture in mind of where we want to get to, which is putting this program back on the map. It’s not going to happen overnight and it will take a lot of effort and dedication, but it’s going to be very rewarding,” Jensen said.

In his first head coaching job, Jensen plans to utilize different things from coaches that he’s played for and coached with.

After spending the last five seasons coaching under Larsen, there was one thing that came right to mind that Jensen would like to continue.

“The energy he (Larsen) brought to push our guys and move them forward. That’s something I want to keep, the culture we’ve created as far as our energy and our passion,” Jensen said.

Jensen can also draw on his own experiences to help Western rise in the Frontier Conference. His knowledge of the state and the conference can’t be understated.

As a player at MSU-Northern, Jensen was a part of two teams that won conference championships and made four appearances in the NAIA national tournament.

With five seasons of coaching in the Frontier on top of his playing career, Jensen knows what it takes to have success in the conference.

“It’s a huge advantage, as far as knowing the level of basketball in the Frontier and what teams have been successful in the past,” Jensen said.

In terms of recruiting, Jensen plans for an “inside-out” approach, starting with the state of Montana. Growing up in Montana and playing at Missoula Loyola, the first-year head coach has a firm grasp on the high school basketball landscape in the state.

Another advantage for Jensen is his familiarity with the program and university. This has allowed him to get a head start on recruiting, scheduling and everything else that comes with the lead job.

For Jensen, it feels like the perfect storm. His knowledge of the state, conference, team and university makes the job at Western a seamless fit.

And it’s all happening at the right place in Jensen’s eyes.

“It’s a really special place where people want to see you be successful, not just on the court but off the court. We do a lot to support the community and in return they support us a ton,” Jensen said.

Turning the program around may not happen overnight, but there is reason to be hopeful in Dillon with Jensen at the helm.

Not too bad for a guy who thought he would be an accountant.