GREAT FALLS – The Providence volleyball team defeated Montana Western 25-10, 25-13, 28-26 on Thursday evening to become the outright Frontier Conference regular-season champions for the first time.
The Argos previously shared the regular-season conference title in 2006, 2009 and 2019.
"I'm so proud of this group," Argos coach Arunas Duda. "They've faced a ton of adversity this season. They didn't have a fall, had a short preseason, players switching positions, but they didn't complain. They just took it all in stride and got to work. This is such a special team. They deserve this so much."
The Argos (17-2, 17-2) won the first two games relatively quickly.
"They knew what was on the line," Duda said. "They knew what they were playing for. They did a really good job of executing those first two games."
The Bulldogs (3-14, 3-14) never backed down, with the third game going back and forth the entire set. The game was tied 22-22 before the Argos scored two points to make it match point.
The Bulldogs responded with two points to even it at 24-all. In total, the Argos had a total of five match points in the third set before they were able to secure the victory.
"We seem to make the last set exciting in every match we play," Duda said. "We just had to get out of our own way in that third set a little bit. We had to limit their errors a little bit. Credit to our girls they came up clutch."
Sadie Lott recorded 18 kills on a .500 hitting percentage, 10 digs and four blocks for the Argos. Adysen Burns recorded nine kills and Ember Schwindt recorded eight. Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 38 assists, eight digs and four kills. Sacha Legros recorded 27 digs.
Abbey Schwager recorded 27 assists and nine digs for the Bulldogs (3-14, 3-14). Cady Siemion led the team offensively with nine kills and Tannah Sellers led the team defensively with 13 digs.
The Argos and Bulldogs conclude their regular seasons at 7 p.m. Friday.
