GREAT FALLS — Jacob Wetzel scored 16 points and was one of five University of Providence players to score in double digits as the Argos built a sizable halftime lead en rout to a 95-62 win over Montana Western in the quarterfinal round of the men's Frontier Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the McLaughlin Center in Great Falls.
Providence, which rebounded after ending the regular season with back-to-back losses, entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed while Western was No. 6. The win gave Providence four victories in four games against the Bulldogs this season.
Argo Jake Olsen flirted with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. Jaxen Hashley and Brandon Cotton each added 14 points while Zaccheus Darko-Kelly scored 11.
Providence built a 45-28 halftime lead and never gave Western a chance at rallying in the second half. The Argos shot 54.69 percent from the field and converted over 40 percent of their 3-point attempts, sinking nine to Western's six.
The Bulldogs were held to under 35 percent shooting from the field and were led by 16 points from Cedric Boone and 12 from James Jones. Connor Burkhart added nine points and eight rebounds.
Western, in its second season under head coach Mike Larsen, closes its season on a six-game skid and with a final record of 11-19 overall and 4-15 in conference play. Providence improves to 24-7 overall and 12-5 in the Frontier Conference.
The Argos will now travel to Helena to face Carroll College in the semifinals on Friday. The Saints pulled away for an 89-73 victory over Rocky Mountain College in the quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.