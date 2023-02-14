Steve Keller (copy) (copy)

Providence coach Steve Keller is retiring after 45 years as a coach.

 MIKE CLARK 406mtsports.com

GREAT FALLS — Steve Keller, who has coached basketball in Montana for 45 years and most recently at the University of Providence, has announced his retirement, the school announced Tuesday.

Keller said he felt it was time to step away from the game he knows and loves.

