GREAT FALLS — Steve Keller, who has coached basketball in Montana for 45 years and most recently at the University of Providence, has announced his retirement, the school announced Tuesday.
Keller said he felt it was time to step away from the game he knows and loves.
"They say that everybody knows when it is time," he said. "I can't say I ever knew it was time, but I can say that the last couple of years it has definitely crossed my mind regularly. It was not an easy decision to make. I just feel like it is time, to enjoy life, have some freedom from August to March and to do some bucket-item things.
"The grind, the long season, it wears you down. It is what I have been doing the last 45 years. Pretty proud that I have lasted that long. You know, 40 of the 45 years I have been a head coach."
Keller became head coach at Providence in March 2018 after 11 years at Frontier Conference rival Montana Western.
During his first season he led the Argos to an 18-12 record and 9-9 conference finish, good for fourth. In his second year, UP was 24-8 and earned a berth in the NAIA National Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, a tournament canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Argos' No. 6 ranking that year is highest in program history.
Keller led UP to its first outright conference title since 1983 and won the 2020-21 conference tournament. They made the Round of 32 at the NAIA Tournament.
Providence was 11-18 a year ago and is 13-14 this season.
"Mark Durham gave me the opportunity to become a college head coach," Keller said. "I totally love what I do. The longevity, the feeling that we were competitive all those years. I have a coaching tree of over 30-some guys in it. I wouldn't have had the success without great assistants, and I have had great players. You gotta have players to win."
At Montana Western, the Bulldogs averaged 20 wins per season under Keller and went to the national tournament in eight of his final nine seasons. They advanced to the second round five times and the quarterfinals twice.
Keller has coached 10 All-Americans, eight at UMW and two at UP.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.