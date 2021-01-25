DILLON — Reed Hazard made a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer as Providence defeated Montana Western 67-64 in Frontier Conference women’s basketball on Sunday.

Montana Western trailed by 10 entering the final stanza and tied the game 64-64 with 16 seconds remaining on a bucket by Brynley Fitzgerald.

Emilee Maldonado had 18 points, 10 boards and five assists for Providence (4-3, 4-3), and Kenedy Cartwright finished with 17 points. Hazard tallied 14 points and was 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Fitzgerald scored a game-high 22 for the Bulldogs (8-4, 6-4). She added seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Sydney Sheridan contributed 14 points for Montana Western.

