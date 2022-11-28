The University of Providence's Eric Milner and Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald were honored as the Frontier Conference basketball players of the week on Monday.

Milner, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, averaged 19.5 points and 2.5 assists per game as UP lost two close contests at the Taco Bell Shootout in Caldwell, Idaho, over the weekend. 

In an 86-80 loss to No. 4 C of I, Milner scored a career-high 23 points.

Fitzgerald, a 5-11 senior from Dillon, averaged 25 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game as No. 22 Montana Western went 2-0 at the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.

Fitzgerald pumped in 30 points in a 70-53 win over C of I. 

