BILLINGS – Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem likes the effort. It’s the end of play collisions that worry him.
In last week’s game against Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College quarterback Kamden Brown ran the ball 17 times. Some were designed plays, others were forced out of necessity.
Brown ran forward for 54 yards, sometimes throwing his body into the Saints defense.
“You can’t fault a guy for trying, for his effort,” said Stutzriem. “He’s doing everything he can to get the extra yard.
“We had to tell him, he’s not a runner. He has to learn how to get down. We’re down to our third quarterback, you really need to get down.”
Brown will get his second start of the season when Rocky (2-5, 3-5) travels to Dillon for a rematch with No. 24-ranked Montana Western (5-2, 5-2). The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs won the first meeting 38-7 at Herb Klindt Field. Linebacker Joe Caicedo returned fumbles 30 and 25 yards for UMW scores, and running back Kylar Plante ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
“The last time, we gave them 21 points,” said Stutzriem of the Bulldogs converting Battlin’ Bears turnovers. “We need to take care of the football and control the line of scrimmage. Defensively, I thought we played well last time. We can’t give up the big play.”
Rocky is coming off a 51-17 loss to Carroll. UMW defeated Montana State-Northern 59-13. Bulldog quarterback Jon Jund threw for 330 yards and six touchdowns, three each to Walker McKitrick and Nate Simkins.
McKitrick and Simkins each had seven catches and were just two yards apart on receiving yards (133 to 131).
Brown, in his first start, finished 13 of 25 passing for 162 yards, including a 72-yard scoring toss to Lucas Overton. Brown was also intercepted three times.
Overton had 13 catches for 122 yards in the first game against the Bulldogs.
The UMW defense is led by linebacker Jason Ferris, the reigning Frontier Conference defensive player of the year. Ferris is averaging a nation-best 12.4 tackles a game.
“He’s a force,” Stutzriem said. “He’s a helluva player. They move him all over the field. He does everything. We can’t let him beat us but if you put all your focus on him, somebody else will step up to beat you.”
Stutzriem said the flu has been working its way through the team this week. “We’re trying to keep some of those guys isolated,” he said.
Rocky returns home for its final home game on Nov. 9 against Eastern Oregon.
