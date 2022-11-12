Western 44, Rocky 21
Western; 0; 17; 7; 20; —; 44
Rocky; 0; 7; 0; 14; —; 21
Second quarter
MW: Reese Neville 4 run (John Mears kick), 12:40
RMC: Trent Nobach 2 run (Austin Drake kick), 8:30
MW: Isaiah Thomas 70 pass from Jon Jund (Mears kick), 2:00
MW: Mears 46 FG, :04
Third quarter
MW: Trey Mounts 49 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 4:30
Fourth quarter
RMC: Joseph Dwyer 8 pass from Nobach (Drake kick), 14:05
MW: Neville 66 run (Mears kick), 12:39
RMC: Zaire Wilcox 3 run (Drake kick), 9:14
MW: Thomas 27 pass from Jund (Kick failed), 7:00
MW: Mounts 4 pass from Jund (Mears kick), 1:14
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Western, Reese Neville 25-177, Jon Jund 11-42, Trey Mounts 1-6, Colten McPhee 1-4. Rocky, Zaire Wilcox 18-74, Ben Rooney 5-26, Matt White 1-6, John Butler 1-(-6).
PASSING: Western: Jon Jund 21-32-0, 337 yards. Rocky: Trent Nobach 34-53-1, 334 yards.
RECEIVING: Western, Trey Mounts 10-132, Isaiah Thomas 4-114, Elijah Benedick 3-63, Jon Kirkley 2-14, Blake Sentman 1-8, Reese Neville 1-6. Rocky, Andrew Simon 9-98, Joseph Dwyer 6-85, Trae Henry 7-76, Zaire Wilcox 7-33, DeNiro Killian 2-15, Isaiah Tennell 1-12, Donovan Sellgren 1-8, Bryan Dyson 1-7.
TACKLES: Western, Kameron Rauser 9, Ben Howerton 9, Jaden Amasiu 8, Braden Smith 8, Reese Artz 7. Rocky, Jack Cline 9, Nolan McCafferty 9, Wes Moeai 9, Isaiah Tennell 7, Kaysan Barnett 6.
INTERCEPTIONS: Western, Latrell McCutcheon.
Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7
EWU;0;0;7;0; — 7
UM;21;21;14;7; — 63
First quarter
UM: Nick Ostmo 18 pass from Lucas Johnson (Nico Ramos kick), 12:22
UM: Ostmo 80 run (Ramos kick), 9:57
UM: Keelan White 5 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 5:16
Second quarter
UM: Ostmo 2 run (Ramos kick), 14:06
UM: Ostmo 23 run (Ramos kick), 7:42
UM: Isiah Childs 2 run (Ramos kick), 3:40
Third quarter
UM: Cole Grossman 15 pass from Daniel Britt (Ramos kick), 14:42
UM: Britt 22 run (Ramos kick), 11:17
EWU: Blake Gobel 6 pass from Kekoa Visperas (Wyatt Hawkins kick), 6:05
Fourth quarter
UM: Eli Gillman 19 run (Ramos kick), 7:25
Individual statistics
RUSHING — EWU: Silas Perreiah 11-58, Kekoa Visperas 5-28, Gunner Talkington 5-12, Justice Jackson 6-12, Micah Smith 1-1, Tuna Altahir 5-0, Brandon Montoya 1-0, Efton Chism III 1-(-9). UM: Nick Ostmo 11-146, Daniel Britt 8-73, Isiah Childs 8-40, Malik Flowers 2-34, Eli Gillman 3-29, Lucas Johnson 2-14, Colter Janacaro 5-5.
PASSING — EWU: Gunner Talkington 14-21-0, 139 yards, Kekoa Visperas 9-12-0, 69 yards, Justice Jackson 0-1-0, 0 yards. UM: Lucas Johnson 10-16-0, 200 yards, Daniel Britt 8-11-1, 67 yards.
RECEIVING — EWU: Freddie Roberson 5-79, Efton Chism III 8-71, Anthony Stell, Jr. 2-20, Justice Jackson 1-20, Aiden Nellor 2-9, Brandon Montoya 1-6, Blake Gobel 1-6, Tuna Altahir 1-3, Robert Mason III 1-(-3), Jett Carpenter 1-(1-3). UM: Cole Grossman 4-75, Nick Ostmo 2-63, Mitch Roberts 1-35, Isiah Childs 3-29, Brady Lang 2-23, Ryan Simpson 2-18, Keelan White 2-12, Colter Janacaro 1-10, Peyton Brammer 1-2.
