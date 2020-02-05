Montana Western signees

Cory Chaney, TE, 6-3, 195, Eureka

Reece Connolly, DB, 6-0, 160, Billings

Brayden Cromwell, OL, 6-6, 255, Scobey

Jackson Curtsinger, DB, 5-10, 180, Yakima, Wash.

Mason Dionne, LB, 5-11, 210, Havre

Skye Gallaway, RB, 5-11, 185, Mullan, Idaho

Kyle Hotvedt, DB, 6-3, 180, Manhattan

Ben Howerton, LB, 6-0, 195, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho

Matthew Jorgensen, RB, 5-10, 160, Deer Park, Wash.

Luke Kaniho, DL, 6-1, 245, Kamehameha, Hawaii

Keith Kippenhan, OL, 6-4, 245, Deer Lodge

Jacob Kirkwood, WR, 6-2, 190, Newport, Wash.

Zayne Konkol, DL, 6-0, 225, Belgrade

Jace Mann, WR, 5-10, 155, Nampa, Idaho

Latrell McCutcheon, DB, 5-11, 170, Bozeman

Carson McGinness, ATH, 6-0, 180, Eden

John Mears, K, 5-9, 170, Belgrade

Grant Michaliszyn, LB, 6-0, 200, Colville, Wash.

Reese Neville, RB, 6-0, 185, Yerington, Nev.

Luke Nichols, OL, 6-3, 275, Newport, Wash.

Chance Sheldon-Allen, DB, 5-10, 170, Kalispell

Paul Skirko, TE, 6-4, 215, Colville, Wash. 

Caden Thomas, LB, 6-0, 200, Boise, Idaho

Riley Thurber, DB, 6-2, 185, Rexburg, Idaho

Karl Tucker II, WR, 6-1, 215, Great Falls (Montana State)

Colton Van Dijk, LB, 6-1, 235, Belfair, Wash.

Jaxson Yanzick, RB, 5-8, 160, Jefferson

Craig Young, QB, 6-2, 210, Blackfoot, Idaho

