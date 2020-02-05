Montana Western signees
Cory Chaney, TE, 6-3, 195, Eureka
Reece Connolly, DB, 6-0, 160, Billings
Brayden Cromwell, OL, 6-6, 255, Scobey
Jackson Curtsinger, DB, 5-10, 180, Yakima, Wash.
Mason Dionne, LB, 5-11, 210, Havre
Skye Gallaway, RB, 5-11, 185, Mullan, Idaho
Kyle Hotvedt, DB, 6-3, 180, Manhattan
Ben Howerton, LB, 6-0, 195, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho
Matthew Jorgensen, RB, 5-10, 160, Deer Park, Wash.
Luke Kaniho, DL, 6-1, 245, Kamehameha, Hawaii
Keith Kippenhan, OL, 6-4, 245, Deer Lodge
Jacob Kirkwood, WR, 6-2, 190, Newport, Wash.
Zayne Konkol, DL, 6-0, 225, Belgrade
Jace Mann, WR, 5-10, 155, Nampa, Idaho
Latrell McCutcheon, DB, 5-11, 170, Bozeman
Carson McGinness, ATH, 6-0, 180, Eden
John Mears, K, 5-9, 170, Belgrade
Grant Michaliszyn, LB, 6-0, 200, Colville, Wash.
Reese Neville, RB, 6-0, 185, Yerington, Nev.
Luke Nichols, OL, 6-3, 275, Newport, Wash.
Chance Sheldon-Allen, DB, 5-10, 170, Kalispell
Paul Skirko, TE, 6-4, 215, Colville, Wash.
Caden Thomas, LB, 6-0, 200, Boise, Idaho
Riley Thurber, DB, 6-2, 185, Rexburg, Idaho
Karl Tucker II, WR, 6-1, 215, Great Falls (Montana State)
Colton Van Dijk, LB, 6-1, 235, Belfair, Wash.
Jaxson Yanzick, RB, 5-8, 160, Jefferson
Craig Young, QB, 6-2, 210, Blackfoot, Idaho
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.